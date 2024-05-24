Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader
The transfer window is not open yet, but some clubs are already planning summer signings.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace midfielder and leader Michael Olise. Moreover, despite various rumors, so far only these two clubs are keeping an eye on the French player.
Olise is a pupil of the youth teams of Chelsea, Manchester City and Reading soccer clubs. He joined the club Crystal Palace in 2021 signing a five-year contract.
On September 11, 2021, Olise made his Premier League debut for the club in a 3-0 home win against Tottenham, replacing Jordan Ayew in the 86th minute. On October 3, 2021, Michael scored his first goal for the club, coming on as a second-half substitute in a match against Leicester City that ended in a 2-2 draw.
In the current season, Olise played 19 matches for Crystal Palace, in which he scored ten goals and six assists.
