Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader

Football news Yesterday, 16:49
The transfer window is not open yet, but some clubs are already planning summer signings.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace midfielder and leader Michael Olise. Moreover, despite various rumors, so far only these two clubs are keeping an eye on the French player.

Olise is a pupil of the youth teams of Chelsea, Manchester City and Reading soccer clubs. He joined the club Crystal Palace in 2021 signing a five-year contract.

On September 11, 2021, Olise made his Premier League debut for the club in a 3-0 home win against Tottenham, replacing Jordan Ayew in the 86th minute. On October 3, 2021, Michael scored his first goal for the club, coming on as a second-half substitute in a match against Leicester City that ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the current season, Olise played 19 matches for Crystal Palace, in which he scored ten goals and six assists.

Recall that the Young Player of the Season 2023-24 was named the player of Chelsea. The award went to Cole Palmer.

