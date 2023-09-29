RU RU NG NG
Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries

Football news Today, 10:53
Two more players from Manchester United have sustained injuries Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Central defender Lisandro Martinez and fullback Sergio Reguilon have suffered injuries, as reported on the Manchester United website.

Central defender Lisandro Martinez is facing an extended period on the sidelines due to a recurrence of a foot injury he sustained in April. The aggravation occurred during the match against Arsenal on September 3rd. Subsequently, he also played against Brighton and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old Argentine requires time for recovery and rehabilitation. An assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the next steps.

According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, Martinez is expected to be sidelined for approximately two to three months.

Sergio Reguilon, who is on loan at Tottenham, has also sustained an injury and will miss the next Premier League match. The Athletic reports that the player may return to the field after the international break, which runs from October 7th to October 21st.

It's worth noting that earlier there were reports of injuries to three other Manchester United defenders - Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia. The team is currently without any fit specialist left-backs.

