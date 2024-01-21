RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Two lost tiebreakers didn't prevent Rublev from beating de Minaur and advancing to the quarterfinals

Two lost tiebreakers didn't prevent Rublev from beating de Minaur and advancing to the quarterfinals

Tennis news Today, 08:11
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Two lost tiebreakers didn't prevent Rublev from beating de Minaur and advancing to the quarterfinals Two lost tiebreakers didn't prevent Rublev from beating de Minaur and advancing to the quarterfinals

In Melbourne, Australia, the last match of the fourth stage of the Australian Open concluded today.

As a reminder, three matches among men and four among women had taken place earlier.

In the final match of the day, the tenth-ranked player in the world from Australia, Alex de Minaur, faced the fifth-ranked player in the ATP rankings, Andrey Rublev. The match lasted for 4 hours and 15 minutes.

In the first set, Alex served two double faults and made two errors, losing two games on his serve. Despite his opponent also making a fair number of mistakes, the Australian lost the first set 4-6 in favor of Rublev.

In the second set, the Australian got into the game, constantly catching up with his opponent. He brought the set to a tiebreak, where he won (7-5), leveling the sets at 1-1 with a 7-6 victory.

In the third set, De Minaur initially led 3-0, then 5-2, but Rublev caught up, and the set again went to a tiebreak. De Minaur emerged stronger in the tiebreak (7-4) and took another set 7-6 in his favor.

In the fourth set, with a record for himself, De Minaur showed some signs of fatigue. He made four winners, eight unforced errors, one double fault, and one serve into the net, resulting in a 3-6 set loss.

By the fifth and final set, both players approached the court quite tired as the time in Melbourne approached midnight. De Minaur struggled to play his usual game and move quickly across the court, losing all games on his serve and failing to win a single game on Rublev's serve. This led to a 0-6 set loss and an overall defeat for De Minaur.

Australian Open
Fourth Stage
Men's Singles
Alex de Minaur vs. Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 0-6

Alex de Minaur once again failed to advance to the fifth stage of a Grand Slam tournament. However, Andrey Rublev's victory secured his spot in the quarterfinals, where he will face the fourth-ranked player in the world from Italy, Jannik Sinner.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:40 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news 19 jan 2024, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news 19 jan 2024, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news 19 jan 2024, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news 19 jan 2024, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:34 Benzema did not contact the club for 10 days Football news Today, 12:21 A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit Hockey news Today, 12:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 11:31 A gift for Bayer. Bayern Munich suffered a sensational home defeat against Werder Football news Today, 11:28 A dull draw in the Asian Cup. Oman and Thailand failed to score any goals Football news Today, 11:12 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 11:08 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:07 Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo played to a draw in a match of the AFCON Football news Today, 11:06 Drama in the EPL. Two penalties, two red cards and the draw in the match Sheffield Utd vs West Ham Football news Today, 10:29 The Atletico Madrid defender is close to returning to his homeland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lecce vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Basketball Today Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024