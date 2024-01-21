New main favourites of tournament. Goff and Sobolenko reached the quarter-finals of the Aus Open

Only three players from the top ten of the WTA tennis rankings continue their journey to the Australian Open 2024. The highest ranking is held by American Coco Gauff and Aryna Sobolenko (stateless), who are seeded second and fourth at the tournament. Both tennis players today won convincing victories in the Round of 16.

Coco Gauff faced Magdalena Frech of Poland. Gauff gave her opponent only three games and won the match in one hour and five minutes: 6:1, 6:2.

At the same time, Arina Sobolenko took to the Melbourne courts to face 22-year-old American Amanda Anisimova. We also saw no intrigue in this game: 6:3, 6:2 in favour of the favourite.

It should be noted that neither Gauff nor Sobolenko have lost a single set at the current tournament. The tennis players may meet each other in the semi-finals of the Aus Open 2024.