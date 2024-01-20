All participants are known. Who made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open women's

Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, continues with the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Today, the concluding matches of the third round for women took place, determining all the pairs that will compete in the fourth round.

The tournament has witnessed both expected results and surprising upsets. Notably, the world's number one player, Iga Swiatek, exited the tournament in the third round, losing to the 50th-ranked player, Linda Noskova.

It's worth mentioning that only two players from the top ten of the WTA rankings are present in the Round of 16.

Here is the list of pairs for the fourth round of the Australian Open: