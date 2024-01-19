Gauff has advanced to the fourth round of the Aus Open and has not lost a set yet

American Coco Gauff continues to show a confident game at the first Grand Slam tournament in 2024. For the third consecutive match, the 19-year-old has not lost a single game to her opponents.

The duel against No. 82 in the WTA rankings, Alycia Parks of the United States, lasted just an hour. In two sets, Gauff allowed her opponent to win only two games out of fourteen. At the same time, Gauff showed 100 per cent of break points (5/5). Parks never reached break points and had 34 unforced errors, four times more than Goff had today.

Coco Gauff will face Magdalena Frenkh of Poland in the next round.

Recall that 19-year-old Coco Gauff is the current winner of the US Open. In Melbourne, the American tennis player maximum reached only the fourth round.

Alycia Parks - Coco Gauff 0:6, 2:6