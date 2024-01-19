Tsitsipas easily reached the fourth round of the Aus Open

World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Frenchman Luca Van Assche in three sets to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open, the first tennis major of the year.

The match lasted only two hours. During this time, Van Assche won only seven games, while Tsitsipas won three sets. The Greek tennis player had 12 aces (1 for his opponent), no double faults (5 for his opponent) and almost perfect realisation of break points - 6/8 (1/9 for his opponent).

It is already known that Tsitsipas will meet American Taylor Fritz in the next round.

The 25-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam tournament in his career, but he has twice played in the final: at the French Open 2021 and Australian Open 2023.

Luca Van Assche - Stefanos Tsitsipas 3:6, 0:6, 4:6