Sinner confidently triumphed over the 29th-ranked player in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open

In the night of January 19, a match was held in the 1/16 finals of the Australian Open 2024 in tennis between the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner (ATP 4) and the 29th-ranked ATP player Sebastian Baez from Argentina.

The game concluded in 1 hour and 53 minutes with a score of 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 in favor of Sinner.

Australian Open 2024. 1/16 finals

Jannik Sinner (Italy) [4] - Sebastian Baez (Argentina) [29] - 6:0, 6:1, 6:3

This was their second meeting. In 2023, Sinner defeated the Argentine 2-1 at the start of the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner's best result on Melbourne courts is reaching the quarterfinals in 2022.

Sinner became the first male singles tennis player at the Australian Open 2024 to advance to the tournament's Round of 16.

In the 4th round of the major, Jannik will face the winner of the match between Karen Khachanov, who defeated Tomasz Machac in three sets after Sinner's match concluded.

Earlier, in the women's singles Round of 16, Arina Sabalenka secured her spot.