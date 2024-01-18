Sabalenka defeated Tsurenko with a score of 6:0, 6:0 and advanced to the 1/8 finals of the Aus Open

The second-ranked player in the world, Arina Sabalenka, advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2024 Australian Open.

In the third round of the Australian major, the neutral tennis player dominated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 33) in straight sets, securing victory without conceding a single game in a swift 52 minutes.

Australian Open 2024. Round of 32

Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) [28] - Arina Sabalenka [2] - 0:6, 0:6

This marked the third encounter between the two players, with Sabalenka securing her second victory.

For the first time in her career, Arina triumphed over her opponent with a flawless score of 6:0, 6:0. A similar outcome on the courts of Melbourne was last recorded in 2021 when Ashley Barty overwhelmed Danka Kovinic in the Round of 128.

It is noteworthy that Sabalenka holds the current title of the Australian Open champion.

In the Round of 16, Arina will face Amanda Anisimova, who secured victory in the third-round match against Paula Badosa.

Earlier, the world's number one, Iga Swiatek, faced some challenges but ultimately prevailed over Danielle Collins in the Round of 32.