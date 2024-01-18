Pegula unexpectedly exited the Australian Open. Świątek secures hard-fought win

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek secured a hard-fought victory in the second round of the Australian Open. The Polish tennis player defeated American Danielle Collins, ranked 62nd in the world, in three sets.

Swiatek won the first set 6:4, but faced a setback in the second, losing three games on her serve and conceding the set 3:6. In the decisive third set, Collins fought desperately for the result and came close to an upset, but ultimately lost to Swiatek 4:6.

In another match of the day, the tournament saw the unexpected exit of the fifth-ranked player in the world, Jessica Pegula. The American athlete failed to win a single set against 22-year-old Frenchwoman Clara Burel, who is ranked 51st in the WTA standings.

In the first set, Pegula managed to take 4 games, while in the second set, Burel dominated her opponent with a score of 6:2.

Swiatek will face 19-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova, ranked 50th in the world, in the third round. Burel awaits a meeting with compatriot Oceane Dodin.