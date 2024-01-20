Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open

WTA number one Iga Swiatek has finished at the first Majors 2024 already at the third round stage. The Polish tennis player lost in three sets to Czech Linda Noskova.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. Świątek won the first set, but lost the next two. The key game of the match was the seventh game, which was won by Noskova.

Iga Swiatek has never won the Australian Open in her career. Her highest achievement for her remains the 2022 semi-finals. The 22-year-old Pole has four Grand Slam wins in total, three at the French Open and one at the US Open.

Reaching the fourth round of the Aus Open is the highest achievement of the 19-year-old's career. In the next round, she will face the winner of the pairing of Elina Svitolina and Viktorija Golubic.

Iga Swiatek - Linda Noskova 6:3, 3:6, 4:6