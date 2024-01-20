RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open

Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open

Tennis news Today, 05:42
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open Photo: twitter.com/rolandgarros / Author unknown

WTA number one Iga Swiatek has finished at the first Majors 2024 already at the third round stage. The Polish tennis player lost in three sets to Czech Linda Noskova.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. Świątek won the first set, but lost the next two. The key game of the match was the seventh game, which was won by Noskova.

Iga Swiatek has never won the Australian Open in her career. Her highest achievement for her remains the 2022 semi-finals. The 22-year-old Pole has four Grand Slam wins in total, three at the French Open and one at the US Open.

Reaching the fourth round of the Aus Open is the highest achievement of the 19-year-old's career. In the next round, she will face the winner of the pairing of Elina Svitolina and Viktorija Golubic.

Iga Swiatek - Linda Noskova 6:3, 3:6, 4:6

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:29 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 08:22 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Biathlon News Today, 08:20 The Germans bypassed Norway. Results of the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Cup Football news Today, 07:52 Who has already earned a ticket to the playoffs? All participants in the 1/8 finals AFCON 2023 Tennis news Today, 07:24 All participants are known. Who made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open women's Football news Today, 07:02 The first teams are known. Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023 Olympic Games News Today, 06:26 Lionel Messi wants to win another trophy. He and Di Maria have their sights set on the Olympics Tennis news Today, 05:45 Third racket Daniil Medvedev beat the Canadian and reached the fourth stage of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 05:42 Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open Cricket News Today, 05:24 Former Bangladesh player banned for two years for violating the Anti-Corruption Code MMA News Today, 05:23 UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married
Sport Predictions
Football Today Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024