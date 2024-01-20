Alcaraz reached the Fourh Round of the Aus Open in one hour and broke Björn Borg's legendary record

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia did not feel any problems in the match of the third round of the Australian Open against Chinese Juncheng Shang.

The match lasted only one hour and five minutes. During this time, Alcaraz won two sets with a score of 6:1, and also managed to take a 1:0 lead in the third. However, Shang was unable to continue the meeting and ended it early. Most likely, the reason was an injury to the Chinese player's right thigh.

After the match, Alcaraz wrote an on-camera address to his opponent, wishing him to recover soon.

"We will play again! Stay strong! Wish a speed recovery!".

Curiously, in 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz's 293 pro games, this was only the first time his opponent was younger than him: Juncheng Shang is just 18 years old.

It's also worth noting that Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era of tennis to reach a fourth consecutive round of a Grand Slam tournament, breaking the record of the legendary Björn Borg.

