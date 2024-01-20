RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Alcaraz reached the Fourh Round of the Aus Open in one hour and broke Björn Borg's legendary record

Alcaraz reached the Fourh Round of the Aus Open in one hour and broke Björn Borg's legendary record

Tennis news Today, 02:01
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Alcaraz reached the Round of 16 of the Aus Open in one hour and broke Björn Borg's legendary record Photo: twitter.com/josemorgado / Author unknown

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia did not feel any problems in the match of the third round of the Australian Open against Chinese Juncheng Shang.

The match lasted only one hour and five minutes. During this time, Alcaraz won two sets with a score of 6:1, and also managed to take a 1:0 lead in the third. However, Shang was unable to continue the meeting and ended it early. Most likely, the reason was an injury to the Chinese player's right thigh.

After the match, Alcaraz wrote an on-camera address to his opponent, wishing him to recover soon.

"We will play again! Stay strong! Wish a speed recovery!".

Curiously, in 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz's 293 pro games, this was only the first time in 293 games that his opponent was younger than him: 18-year-old Juncheng Shang is just 18 years old.

It's also worth noting that Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open Era of tennis to reach a fourth consecutive round of a Grand Slam tournament, breaking the record of the legendary Björn Borg.

Juncheng Shang - Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 1:6, 1:6, 0:1 (retire - Shang)

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:29 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 08:22 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Biathlon News Today, 08:20 The Germans bypassed Norway. Results of the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Cup Football news Today, 07:52 Who has already earned a ticket to the playoffs? All participants in the 1/8 finals AFCON 2023 Tennis news Today, 07:24 All participants are known. Who made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open women's Football news Today, 07:02 The first teams are known. Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023 Olympic Games News Today, 06:26 Lionel Messi wants to win another trophy. He and Di Maria have their sights set on the Olympics Tennis news Today, 05:45 Third racket Daniil Medvedev beat the Canadian and reached the fourth stage of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 05:42 Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open Cricket News Today, 05:24 Former Bangladesh player banned for two years for violating the Anti-Corruption Code MMA News Today, 05:23 UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married
Sport Predictions
Football Today Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Stoke City vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024