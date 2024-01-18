RU RU NG NG KE KE
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024

Tennis news Today, 14:37
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024

The match between Iga Swiatek (Poland, WTA 1) and Danielle Collins (USA, WTA 62) in the 1/32 finals of the 2024 Australian Open ended with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 6:4 in favor of Swiatek. After the match, the 30-year-old Collins held a press conference and announced the conclusion of her career:

"I believe I've had a very good career. Of course, there have been ups and downs. I think the travel and some of the demands off the court in terms of scheduling and everything else make tennis a very tough sport.

I have other goals that I would like to achieve in my life outside of tennis, and I would like to have the opportunity and time to achieve them. Obviously, kids are a big priority for me.

This will be my last season. I'm not exactly sure when I'll finish, but this will be my last season, and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the competitions," said Collins.

In 2022, Danielle defeated Swiatek in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and reached the final, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty. Collins' highest ranking in the WTA is seventh. Over her career, the American has won 2 WTA titles and earned 6.7 million dollars.

