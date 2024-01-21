RU RU NG NG KE KE
Tsitsipas says goodbye to his dream of winning the Aus Open. Djokovic reached the quarter-finals

Two tournament favourites Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas played in the men's net of the Australian Open 2024 in the first half of January 21.

Djokovic confirmed his status as the world number one and easily defeated French tennis player Adrian Mannarino. The duel lasted one hour and 46 minutes: in the first two sets, Djokovic did not give the young Frenchman a single game, and in the third set Novak needed one break to finish the match with a victory.

Parallel to Novak, another tournament favourite took to the court: Stefanos Tsitsipas. The match against American Taylor Fritz was a big disappointment for Stef: the Greek lost in four sets and finished the tournament early.

By the way, earlier we reported that Coco Goff and Arina Sobolenko reached the quarter-finals of the Aus Open.

It should be noted that for Fritz reaching the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament is a repeat of the best achievement for him in his career. Previously, the American reached the fifth round of the tournament at Wimbledon and the US Open, but for the first time he stayed so long on the courts in Melbourne.

In the next round of the Aus Open, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will face off to determine one of the semi-finalists of the tournament. The match will take place on 23 January.

