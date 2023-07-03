"Turkish Messi" on his way to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that his club are monitoring the progress of Turkish Fenerbahce player Arde Güler.

The media had previously reported that future Catalan sporting director Deku had already allegedly held talks with the Turkish big man regarding the transfer of the 18-year-old midfielder.

According to Laporta himself, the club's scouting department has been eyeing Güler, who is a young and talented player, for a long time.

"All the top clubs in Europe are keen to get Güler and Barcelona are in talks with Fenerbahçe. They have an economic plan, approved by La Liga, and their goal is to make a breakthrough in the European competitions.

Our job now is to attract the best players in the world. "Barcelona want to be first to reach their goals," he said.

Güler has long been dubbed by the media as the "Turkish Messi".

Last season, Barcelona won the Spanish championship but had a disappointing showing in the Champions League, where they failed to qualify for the group stage.