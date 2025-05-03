Tunisia League 1: Three Players Suspended for Suspected Involvement in Illegal Online Sports Betting

Tunisian club CA Bizertin has suspended three players until the end of the season following allegations of illegal betting activities, just days before a key league fixture.

Internal Probe Uncovers Serious Breaches

According to local reports, the club’s management, working closely with coach Sofiene Hidoussi, acted swiftly to remove two unnamed players from training over suspicions of involvement in unauthorized online sports betting.

A third player was sidelined after internal investigations suggested questionable conduct during matches deemed “low-stakes,” typically late-season fixtures with minimal impact on league outcomes.

Integrity Move Before Club Africain Test

The timing of the suspensions is notable, coming just before CA Bizertin’s clash with Club Africain on Sunday in matchday 28 of the Tunisian Ligue 1. The match is crucial for both teams seeking strong mid-table finishes.

Club sources say the disciplinary action aims to safeguard the integrity of the team and the competition as concerns grow over the role of online betting in Tunisian football.

The scandal adds to growing pressure on football authorities across North Africa to tighten regulations and prevent result manipulation linked to betting platforms.