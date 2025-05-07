Trump, while chairing a meeting on organizing the 2026 World Cup, was unaware of Russia's suspension

Since March 2022, the Russian national team has been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions due to the full-scale war launched against Ukraine. Apparently, however, this fact slipped past US President Donald Trump.

Details: While chairing the inaugural meeting of the 2026 World Cup organizing committee, Trump stated that allowing Russia's national team to participate in the tournament could help establish peace. Yet, in reality, that opportunity does not exist even hypothetically, as the country is not taking part in the qualifying cycle—a revelation that surprised Trump himself.

Trump then asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino if this was really the case. Infantino confirmed, but expressed hope that "something will happen, peace will come, and Russia can be admitted again."

Reminder: FIFA's decision to suspend Russia's national team came under intense pressure from European teams, who refused to play against the aggressor nation.

In the playoff round of the last World Cup qualifiers, Russia was drawn into a bracket with Czechia, Sweden, and Poland. All three nations announced after February 24, 2022, that they would not play against the Russians, and soon after, FIFA suspended Russia from all tournaments altogether.