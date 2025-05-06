Wenger suggests scrapping Champions League spot for Europa League winners

Since 2016, the Europa League winner has been granted a direct place in what was once the group stage, and now the league phase, of the Champions League. This season is unique, as both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur—currently sitting 15th and 16th in the Premier League standings—are vying for that spot. And former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is calling for an end to this practice.

Details: The Frenchman, who now oversees football development at FIFA, believes that with so many Premier League clubs already qualifying for the Champions League, the Europa League champion should be limited to a berth in the next edition of the Europa League instead.