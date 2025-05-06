“It's a disgrace.” Čeferin speaks candidly about the state of infrastructure in Italy

Last autumn, San Siro was stripped of the right to host the 2027 Champions League final, as UEFA had doubts the stadium would be ready in time. On top of that, Italy is set to host Euro 2032, and European football president Aleksander Čeferin is not hiding his disappointment with how things stand.

Details: The UEFA president called the state of Italian football infrastructure a disgrace, insisting that for such a footballing nation, it is simply shameful to have such poor stadiums. Frankly, he’s fed up with promises to fix things.

