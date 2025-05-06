RU RU ES ES FR FR
Valencia to secure loan for Nuevo Mestalla stadium construction

Valencia to secure loan for Nuevo Mestalla stadium construction

Football news Today, 07:49
Kenley Ward
Valencia to secure loan for Nuevo Mestalla stadium construction EFE

Valencia is on the verge of securing a €325 million loan from Goldman Sachs to finance the construction of the Nuevo Mestalla stadium. After the team secured their La Liga status by defeating Las Palmas, this credit line has become the next major milestone for the club. The negotiations required convincing several divisions within Goldman Sachs to back the project. The public involvement of owner Kiat Lim and the partnership with Legends—a global operator of sports venues—have boosted investor confidence. Legends will handle the marketing of 6,500 VIP seats.

The deal has not yet been signed. Combined with €85 million from CVC, €5–10 million from the sale of the old Mestalla offices, and €30 million from the sale of land to the Atitlán company, the funding should cover most of the expenses. Construction firm FCC will invest €194 million plus taxes and a share of the profits. According to the city council, the total cost of the stadium will be €341 million, with an additional €11 million allocated for the Benicalap sports center.

The previous loan from Goldman Sachs was used to refinance debts at the end of 2024, but its terms depended on securing this construction loan.

Recall: Earlier, it was reported that the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo could become the owner of Valencia.

Related teams and leagues
Valencia LaLiga Spain
