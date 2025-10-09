Troost-Ekong, Bassey Rally Super Eagles Ahead of Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s defenders urge focus and calm as Super Eagles prepare for must-win clash against Lesotho

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and defender Calvin Bassey have expressed confidence and determination ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho on Friday in Polokwane, South Africa.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three points behind leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa. There are only two games remaining, and Nigeria must win both to stay in the discussion for a World Cup spot.

Troost-Ekong, speaking to the Super Eagles media team, emphasized the team’s belief and unity as they aim to revive their qualification hopes.

“We are optimistic. We are going to fight to the end. We never stop believing. Two important games now, Friday is the first one and after that we will get back to Nigeria,” he said. “The focus now is on Lesotho. The boys are in camp and focused. It’s been the same for us all along. Everyone else sees the opportunity now that we saw before and like I said we are very optimistic and focused on the game on Friday.”

Bassey, who plays for Fulham in the English Premier League, also called for composure as the team prepares for a high-pressure encounter.

“To remain calm and do what we have to. I think this is not the first time, club or country, anyone of us have been in a high pressure moment. So, I think we have got an experienced team to handle this situation. It is just about making sure we do everything right,” he said.

Nigeria will be hoping to claim all three points in Polokwane while counting on Benin and South Africa to drop points in their fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe respectively.