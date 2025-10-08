Where to Watch Lesotho vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Eye Redemption in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

All the key details — TV channels, live streaming options, and kick-off time as Nigeria take on Lesotho in Polokwane

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their push for a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket when they face Lesotho on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

The match, initially slated for Lesotho, was moved to South Africa after the Crocodiles’ home ground failed to meet FIFA standards. Despite the neutral venue, Lesotho will aim to make the most of the familiar conditions against a star-studded Nigerian side.

Nigeria, who began their qualifying campaign slowly, are under pressure to secure maximum points in Group C. Head coach Eric Chelle’s squad includes key names such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfred Ndidi — all expected to play pivotal roles.

Lesotho, however, have shown resilience in previous outings and will look to cause an upset against the three-time African champions.

Where to Watch

Fans can watch the match live on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Variety channels available on DStv and GOtv platforms. In Nigeria, NTA is also expected to broadcast the game live.

Live Streaming Options

For mobile users, the game will be streamed on the DStv Stream app, SuperSport online platforms, and Afro Sports. Real-time updates, live commentary, and post-match analysis will also be available across major sports websites and social media channels.

Kick-off Time:

5:00 p.m. (Nigeria time)

6:00 p.m. (local time, South Africa)