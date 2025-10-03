Ajayi Returns, Adams Set for Debut as Super Eagles Gear Up for Benin, Lesotho

Ajayi returns, Moffi recalled, Dessers keeps place as Adams eyes long-awaited debut

The Super Eagles have unveiled their 23-man squad for this month’s vital FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, with a blend of returning stars, consistent regulars, and fresh faces.

In goal, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali keeps his grip on the No.1 jersey, supported by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye.

The defence welcomes back Semi Ajayi following Ola Aina’s injury in the 1-1 draw against South Africa. He joins vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Felix Agu in a mix of solid experience and emerging talent.

Midfield duties will once again rely on the creativity and stability of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka, while Alhassan Yusuf of New England Revolution also earns a recall to bolster the engine room.

In attack, Nigeria showcases one of its most dangerous lineups. Napoli star Victor Osimhen leads the charge alongside in-form forwards Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze. Cyriel Dessers, despite recent criticism, keeps his place in the squad. Terem Moffi returns to the fold after missing the last outing, while Montpellier striker Akor Adams is finally set to make his long-awaited debut. Young forward Ola Olusegun also gets a chance to impress.

With Nigeria needing back-to-back victories to stay firmly in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the fixtures against Benin and Lesotho will be crucial. Fans will be hoping the blend of established stars and hungry newcomers can deliver the maximum points needed to keep qualification hopes alive.