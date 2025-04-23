RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care

Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care

Football news Today, 18:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care

The ongoing trial investigating Diego Maradona’s death has shed new light on the conditions of his final days. According to AFP, Tuesday’s hearing focused on the differences between "home hospitalization" and "home care," with key testimony highlighting inconsistencies in the level of medical supervision provided to the football legend.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020, in his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires, from pulmonary edema linked to heart failure following brain surgery. During the session, employees from the health provider in charge of his care testified that Maradona’s personal physicians, who are now defendants in the case, requested to reduce the frequency of visits from a daily to a weekly basis—even before the home care officially began.

Enrique Barrio, the home care coordinator, stated that the company offers standard care services and not full home hospitalization, which entails more complex medical support. However, a prosecuting attorney presented evidence that the provider's website listed “home hospitalization” among its services. Barrio acknowledged that only basic equipment, such as a blood pressure monitor and a sanitary chair, was provided.

Psychiatrist Ana Waisman also testified, stating she was initially called for a consultation in early November, but Maradona refused to see her. She later remained in contact with Agustina Cosachov, the psychiatrist under investigation, and supported the prescribed psychiatric treatment. Waisman insisted that daily vital sign checks would have mitigated potential adverse effects from the medication.

Seven healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, a psychiatrist, and a psychologist, are being tried for "homicide with eventual intent"—a charge implying they knew their negligence could lead to death. A separate trial is set for an eighth defendant. Proceedings will continue on Thursday, with the list of witnesses yet to be announced.

Popular news
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle Today, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news Today, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:23 Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son
The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter Lifestyle 18 apr 2025, 07:49 The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's Football news 17 apr 2025, 11:16 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Eddie Howe's statue in Newcastle will be even bigger than Robson's and Shearer's
QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news 16 apr 2025, 07:40 QUIZ. Real Madrid vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
45’ + 6
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Sport Predictions
Football 24 apr 2025 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Basketball 24 apr 2025 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Football 24 apr 2025 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Basketball 24 apr 2025 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Football 24 apr 2025 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores