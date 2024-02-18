RU RU NG NG
Travel to Barcelona? The President of the Catalan club responded ambiguously to such assumptions

Football news Today, 06:44
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
This week, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé, informed the club's management of his intention to depart at the end of the current season. However, the striker did not disclose which team he plans to sign a new contract with. It is highly likely that the Madrid-based Real will be this team, but the fans of their main rival, Barcelona, would least like to see the player join their opponents' ranks. Especially considering that "Blaugrana" had previously shown interest in the Frenchman.

During a conversation between Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, and the fans, one of them asked if the team plans to sign Kylian Mbappé, to which Laporta laughed and said:

"You don't know anything".

As much as Laporta and Barcelona may wish to invite one of the world's best players to Camp Nou, it seems unlikely, if not impossible. The club will not only have to convince the Frenchman to choose them over Real Madrid, with whom he has been associated throughout his career, but they also cannot afford his salary, considering their financial difficulties.

For the next few months, Mbappé will be linked with numerous top clubs in Europe until a decision about his future is officially made. Surely, we will hear similar statements from the management of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and other clubs that have been linked with Mbappé before.

