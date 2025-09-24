RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City

Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City

The Frenchman remains a coveted target for the Madrid giants
Football news Today, 14:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City https://x.com/W33ie/status/1967587111701471444

Real Madrid continue to keep a close eye on Arsenal defender William Saliba, even as the London club actively negotiates a contract extension with the player.

Details: According to TBR Football, representatives of Los Blancos were present at the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash (1-1) to personally assess the French centre-back's performance. In recent years, Saliba has established himself as one of the world's top defenders, making him a highly sought-after target for a club accustomed to blockbuster transfers.

Real are looking to strengthen the heart of their defence amid the potential departure of Antonio Rüdiger next summer. Also on Madrid's radar are Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, and Marc Guéhi, who could become free agents in 2026. However, the club insists they're not just after available players, but those who meet the highest standards.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue in London over a new deal for Saliba. Arsenal are keen to secure not only the Frenchman's future but also that of another team leader, Bukayo Saka.

Reminder: Manchester United and Arsenal are gearing up for a battle over Kenan Yildiz

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026 Football news Today, 10:50 Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026
"It's incredible" – Mastantuono shares his emotions after debut goal for Real Football news Today, 10:37 "It's incredible" - Mastantuono shares his emotions after debut goal for Real
Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract Football news Today, 10:33 Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract
Jude Bellingham in the match against Levante Football news Today, 06:32 Keeps gaining form. Bellingham shares his emotions after the match against Levante
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 05:39 Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha
Kai Havertz. Football news Today, 05:37 "It's a matter of months": Arteta delivers concerning update on Havertz's recovery
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores