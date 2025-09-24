Transfer getting closer! Real Madrid representatives scouted Saliba from the stands in the match against Manchester City

The Frenchman remains a coveted target for the Madrid giants

Real Madrid continue to keep a close eye on Arsenal defender William Saliba, even as the London club actively negotiates a contract extension with the player.

Details: According to TBR Football, representatives of Los Blancos were present at the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash (1-1) to personally assess the French centre-back's performance. In recent years, Saliba has established himself as one of the world's top defenders, making him a highly sought-after target for a club accustomed to blockbuster transfers.

Real are looking to strengthen the heart of their defence amid the potential departure of Antonio Rüdiger next summer. Also on Madrid's radar are Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, and Marc Guéhi, who could become free agents in 2026. However, the club insists they're not just after available players, but those who meet the highest standards.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue in London over a new deal for Saliba. Arsenal are keen to secure not only the Frenchman's future but also that of another team leader, Bukayo Saka.

