Transfer close? Crystal Palace agree deal for Guehi's replacement

A long-term replacement has been found.
Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has often insisted that selling Marc Guehi would be impossible without first finding a suitable replacement. Now, it appears the Eagles have solved that dilemma.

Details: According to talkSPORT, the Europa Conference League participant has reached an agreement with French side Toulouse for the transfer of defender Jeydey Canwo. The 19-year-old Frenchman will cost Crystal Palace around £23 million and is seen as the club's long-term solution for the Guehi role.

Meanwhile, Canwo continues to attract interest from Liverpool and other clubs, while Aston Villa's offer—whose amount remains undisclosed—has already been rejected by the French side. Yet, even the £23 million fee will set a new record for the biggest sale in Toulouse's history.

Reminder: Canwo has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances, cementing his place in Toulouse's starting lineup since the winter break, starting 14 of the last 19 league matches. The defender also boasts four caps for France's U20 national team. Crystal Palace had previously been linked with Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

