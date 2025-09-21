RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Transfer bombshell? Manchester United ready to offer €100 million for Valverde

Transfer bombshell? Manchester United ready to offer €100 million for Valverde

Big money for the Uruguayan
Transfer news Today, 02:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Transfer bombshell? Manchester United ready to offer €100 million for Valverde https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1926593816695332890

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde remains a key figure for the Madrid giants and one of the team's main driving forces. Interest in the Uruguayan playmaker is intensifying in England—with Manchester United emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

Details: According to Fichajes, Manchester United are reportedly in awe of Valverde's performances and are ready to table a massive offer to secure his transfer. British media claim the potential deal could reach a staggering €100 million.

However, Real Madrid themselves are not considering parting ways with the 27-year-old, who remains a vital part of the club's long-term project. Valverde continues to be an irreplaceable presence in the heart of Madrid's midfield.

This season, the Uruguayan has featured in 6 matches, providing two assists.

Recall: Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
"We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone" - Ruben Amorim comments on win over Chelsea Football news Today, 02:17 "We can lose to Grimsby and then beat anyone" - Ruben Amorim comments on win over Chelsea
"We controlled the flow of the match and looked much better than Man United" - Maresca comments on the game after Casemiro's sending off Football news Yesterday, 16:41 "We controlled the flow of the match and looked much better than Man United" - Maresca comments on the game after Casemiro's sending off
Made history. Casemiro sets unique record in a Manchester United shirt Football news Yesterday, 14:29 Made history. Casemiro sets unique record in a Manchester United shirt
A bad day for Chelsea. The reason behind Palmer's substitution against Manchester United revealed Football news Yesterday, 13:55 A bad day for Chelsea. The reason behind Palmer's substitution against Manchester United revealed
Manchester United defender steps on João Pedro's foot, but referee doesn't call a foul. Was it a penalty? Football news Yesterday, 13:33 Manchester United defender steps on João Pedro's foot, but the referee doesn't call a foul. Was it a penalty?
On the verge of offside. Fernandes' goal against Chelsea sparks heated debate Football news Yesterday, 13:25 On the verge of offside. Fernandes' goal against Chelsea sparks heated debate
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores