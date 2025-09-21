Transfer bombshell? Manchester United ready to offer €100 million for Valverde

Big money for the Uruguayan

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde remains a key figure for the Madrid giants and one of the team's main driving forces. Interest in the Uruguayan playmaker is intensifying in England—with Manchester United emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

Details: According to Fichajes, Manchester United are reportedly in awe of Valverde's performances and are ready to table a massive offer to secure his transfer. British media claim the potential deal could reach a staggering €100 million.

However, Real Madrid themselves are not considering parting ways with the 27-year-old, who remains a vital part of the club's long-term project. Valverde continues to be an irreplaceable presence in the heart of Madrid's midfield.

This season, the Uruguayan has featured in 6 matches, providing two assists.

