Tragedy in Ecuador. 26-year-old footballer Marcos Olmedo dies in car accident

On Sunday, August 24, in the city of Quinindé (Esmeraldas province), Ecuadorian footballer Marcos Olmedo lost his life in a car accident. The Mushuc Runa midfielder was just 26 years old.

On the eve of the tragedy, Saturday, August 23, the midfielder was included in his team's squad for the Ecuadorian LigaPro match against Macará, but he never made it onto the pitch. Details of the accident have not yet been disclosed.

It should be noted that Olmedo joined the club only in June this year and managed to play just four matches, fighting for a spot in the starting lineup. Previously, he played for Aucas, América de Quito, Macará, LDU Quito, and El Nacional. With the latter, he won the Ecuador Cup in 2024.