Tough luck. Yves Bissouma returns from injury only to get hurt again seconds later

Incredible misfortune for the player.

Yves Bissouma had yet to make an appearance this season, but after finally recovering, he was set to play his first minutes for the national team. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse.

Details: In the match against Madagascar, Bissouma made his return to the field in the 66th minute. However, just 20 seconds later, he suffered another injury and was forced to come off once again.

Yves Bissouma, frozen out at Spurs after a series of disciplinary issues, came on for Mali for his first appearance of the season yesterday, and suffered what appeared to be a significant injury just seconds later ☹️



Get well soon Biss! 🤍pic.twitter.com/swQDNoi1iM — Football Confidential 🌐 (@footballconfid1) October 13, 2025

