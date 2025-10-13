Tough luck. Yves Bissouma returns from injury only to get hurt again seconds later
Incredible misfortune for the player.
Football news Today, 04:20Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Yves Bissouma had yet to make an appearance this season, but after finally recovering, he was set to play his first minutes for the national team. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse.
Details: In the match against Madagascar, Bissouma made his return to the field in the 66th minute. However, just 20 seconds later, he suffered another injury and was forced to come off once again.
The final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is about to begin. On Monday and Tuesday, October 13–14, the decisive matches will take place.
Reminder: Our team has prepared a full schedule of the 10th round of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Australian athletics, along with the latest results and standings.