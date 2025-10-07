CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings

All the key information in one place.

Over the next few days, we’ll witness the decisive matches of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after which we will finally know all the nations that have booked their tickets to the tournament.

Africa will be represented by nine national teams at the 2026 World Cup. As of now, two nations — Morocco and Tunisia — have already secured their places. Following the next two rounds, we’ll know the full list of African teams heading to the global stage.

Our team has prepared for you the full schedule of Matchday 9 of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, along with the latest results and standings.

Kick-off times are listed in CET.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Matchday 9

October 8

15:00 Ethiopia – Guinea-Bissau

15:00 Mauritius – Cameroon

15:00 Libya – Cape Verde

15:00 Eswatini – Angola

18:00 Djibouti – Egypt

18:00 Sierra Leone – Burkina Faso

18:00 Chad – Mali

18:00 Central African Republic – Ghana

18:00 Comoros – Madagascar

21:00 Tanzania – Zambia

21:00 Niger – Congo

October 9

15:00 Burundi – Kenya

18:00 Somalia – Algeria

18:00 Mozambique – Guinea

18:00 Botswana – Uganda

18:00 Malawi – Equatorial Guinea

18:00 Liberia – Namibia

October 10

15:00 South Sudan – Senegal

15:00 Togo – DR Congo

15:00 Sudan – Mauritania

15:00 Seychelles – Côte d’Ivoire

15:00 Gambia – Gabon

18:00 Lesotho – Nigeria

18:00 Zimbabwe – South Africa

18:00 Rwanda – Benin

18:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Tunisia

2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Standings

2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Matchday 10

October 12

15:00 Zambia – Niger

18:00 Chad – Central African Republic

21:00 Burkina Faso – Ethiopia

21:00 Djibouti – Sierra Leone

21:00 Egypt – Guinea-Bissau

21:00 Ghana – Comoros

21:00 Mali – Madagascar

October 13

15:00 South Sudan – Togo

15:00 Equatorial Guinea – Liberia

15:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Malawi

15:00 Tunisia – Namibia

18:00 Lesotho – Zimbabwe

18:00 Cape Verde – Eswatini

18:00 Mauritius – Libya

18:00 Cameroon – Angola

October 14

15:00 Seychelles – Gambia

18:00 South Africa – Rwanda

18:00 Nigeria – Benin

18:00 Guinea – Botswana

18:00 Somalia – Mozambique

18:00 Algeria – Uganda

21:00 DR Congo – Sudan

21:00 Senegal – Mauritania

21:00 Morocco – Congo

21:00 Gabon – Burundi

21:00 Côte d’Ivoire – Kenya