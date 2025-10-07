CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
Over the next few days, we’ll witness the decisive matches of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after which we will finally know all the nations that have booked their tickets to the tournament.
Africa will be represented by nine national teams at the 2026 World Cup. As of now, two nations — Morocco and Tunisia — have already secured their places. Following the next two rounds, we’ll know the full list of African teams heading to the global stage.
- Read also: World Cup 2026 participants: Who has already secured their ticket to the USA, Mexico, and Canada?
Our team has prepared for you the full schedule of Matchday 9 of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, along with the latest results and standings.
Kick-off times are listed in CET.
2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Matchday 9
- October 8
15:00 Ethiopia – Guinea-Bissau
15:00 Mauritius – Cameroon
15:00 Libya – Cape Verde
15:00 Eswatini – Angola
18:00 Djibouti – Egypt
18:00 Sierra Leone – Burkina Faso
18:00 Chad – Mali
18:00 Central African Republic – Ghana
18:00 Comoros – Madagascar
21:00 Tanzania – Zambia
21:00 Niger – Congo
- October 9
15:00 Burundi – Kenya
18:00 Somalia – Algeria
18:00 Mozambique – Guinea
18:00 Botswana – Uganda
18:00 Malawi – Equatorial Guinea
18:00 Liberia – Namibia
- October 10
15:00 South Sudan – Senegal
15:00 Togo – DR Congo
15:00 Sudan – Mauritania
15:00 Seychelles – Côte d’Ivoire
15:00 Gambia – Gabon
18:00 Lesotho – Nigeria
18:00 Zimbabwe – South Africa
18:00 Rwanda – Benin
18:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Tunisia
2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Standings
2026 World Cup Qualifiers – Matchday 10
- October 12
15:00 Zambia – Niger
18:00 Chad – Central African Republic
21:00 Burkina Faso – Ethiopia
21:00 Djibouti – Sierra Leone
21:00 Egypt – Guinea-Bissau
21:00 Ghana – Comoros
21:00 Mali – Madagascar
- October 13
15:00 South Sudan – Togo
15:00 Equatorial Guinea – Liberia
15:00 São Tomé and Príncipe – Malawi
15:00 Tunisia – Namibia
18:00 Lesotho – Zimbabwe
18:00 Cape Verde – Eswatini
18:00 Mauritius – Libya
18:00 Cameroon – Angola
- October 14
15:00 Seychelles – Gambia
18:00 South Africa – Rwanda
18:00 Nigeria – Benin
18:00 Guinea – Botswana
18:00 Somalia – Mozambique
18:00 Algeria – Uganda
21:00 DR Congo – Sudan
21:00 Senegal – Mauritania
21:00 Morocco – Congo
21:00 Gabon – Burundi
21:00 Côte d’Ivoire – Kenya