Touching moment: Marcus Rashford shares adorable photos with his dog

A best friend always by your side

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has brought his beloved pet and best friend, a Cane Corso named Saint, with him to Spain. The footballer shared some heartwarming snaps with his dog on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several touching photos with his canine companion, captioning them “Always by my side 🐶🖤.” With this, the Englishman highlighted just how much his pet means to him and how Saint is always there to offer support.

It’s worth noting that Saint has been a part of Rashford’s life for a long time, dating back to 2018, and remains a hugely important figure for Marcus. The footballer has even said that his dog is one of the things — or beings — he simply can’t imagine living without.

For the record, Rashford has made three La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

On a related note, Barcelona will play at home tomorrow in the fourth round of the Spanish championship, facing Valencia.

And just as a reminder, next week marks the start of the Champions League, where the Catalans will kick off their campaign away against Newcastle.