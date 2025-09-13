RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Touching moment: Marcus Rashford shares adorable photos with his dog

Touching moment: Marcus Rashford shares adorable photos with his dog

A best friend always by your side
Lifestyle Today, 05:45
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford at home with his dog Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has brought his beloved pet and best friend, a Cane Corso named Saint, with him to Spain. The footballer shared some heartwarming snaps with his dog on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several touching photos with his canine companion, captioning them “Always by my side 🐶🖤.” With this, the Englishman highlighted just how much his pet means to him and how Saint is always there to offer support.

It’s worth noting that Saint has been a part of Rashford’s life for a long time, dating back to 2018, and remains a hugely important figure for Marcus. The footballer has even said that his dog is one of the things — or beings — he simply can’t imagine living without.

For the record, Rashford has made three La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

On a related note, Barcelona will play at home tomorrow in the fourth round of the Spanish championship, facing Valencia.

And just as a reminder, next week marks the start of the Champions League, where the Catalans will kick off their campaign away against Newcastle.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 05:56 Not with the team. Lamine Yamal misses today's training session. What's the reason?
Lamin Yamal in an advertisement for new Adidas boots Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:51 Lamine Yamal stars in a hilarious ad for his new Adidas F50 boots
Szymon Marciniak / Hansi Flick Football news Yesterday, 10:28 Barcelona wins UEFA appeal over Flick's suspension
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal for Barcelona Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:17 Lamine Yamal revealed he bought a house for the most important person in his life
Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 07:49 A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League
Marcus Rashford in Barcelona training Football news Yesterday, 06:50 Marcus Rashford shares photo from Barcelona training after returning from national team duty
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores