Tottenham's pivotal footballer is on the verge of returning to action after a severe injury

Midfielder James Maddison of Tottenham is close to returning to the general group of Spurs after almost three-month absence due to injury.

It is expected that the English midfielder will resume training with the team without any restrictions on Monday, January 22. There is a high probability that the player will be able to help Spurs in the FA Cup match against Manchester City, scheduled for January 26.

And this is not the only good news for Spurs fans. Israeli winger Manor Solomon is also close to returning to action.

Maddison injured his ankle in early November. In the current season, the midfielder has played 12 matches, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Solomon has been out of action since September, when he suffered a meniscus injury in training. The Israeli has two assists in six Spurs matches.

In January the London club secured the loan of forward Timo Werner and also acquired center-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa.