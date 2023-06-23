Tottenham want to buy Brazil defender

London-based club Tottenham Hotspur is showing interest in Juventus and Brazilian national team defender Bremer, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Additionally, the 26-year-old Brazilian is also attracting interest from several other Premier League clubs.

Bremer joined Juventus from Torino in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of 41 million euros. In the current season, he has played 43 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring five goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.