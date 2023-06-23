Tottenham want to buy Brazil defender
Football news Today, 17:15
Photo: Bremer's Instagram / Author unknown
London-based club Tottenham Hotspur is showing interest in Juventus and Brazilian national team defender Bremer, according to The Telegraph.
According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Additionally, the 26-year-old Brazilian is also attracting interest from several other Premier League clubs.
Bremer joined Juventus from Torino in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee of 41 million euros. In the current season, he has played 43 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring five goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Newcastle could buy two Serie A stars Football news Today, 17:15 Tottenham want to buy Brazil defender Football news Today, 16:55 Bayern close to signing Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 16:42 Shakhtar extended the contract with the player who played in Russia during the war Football news Today, 16:30 Inter close to signing Chelsea legend Football news Today, 16:15 The son of the legendary Kluivert moved to the Premier League club Football news Today, 15:55 Al-Hilal bought the Portuguese, who was interested in Barcelona Football news Today, 15:42 PSG management outraged by the behavior of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 15:30 Spanish club denied the right to play in the Conference League Football news Today, 15:15 Rafael Benitez takes charge of La Liga club
Sport Predictions
Football 24 june 2023 Romania vs Ukraine: predictions and betting tips on the Euro U21 match on June 24, 2023 Football 24 june 2023 Portugal vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips on June 24, 2023 Football 24 june 2023 Georgia vs Belgium predictions and betting tips on June 24, 2023 Football 24 june 2023 Spain vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 24, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 England vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Norway vs France predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023