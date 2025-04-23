Tottenham turns to unexpected options for Postecoglou's replacement

Recently, there has been increasing talk that Tottenham will dismiss Ange Postecoglou regardless of their results in the Europa League. On the horizon for the "Spurs" are some rather unexpected options.

Details: Previously, the options were quite star-studded, such as Andoni Iraola from Bournemouth, but the latest report from talkSPORT adds Burnley's head coach Scott Parker and Ipswich Town's manager Kieran McKenna to the list. Although McKenna failed to keep the "Tractor Boys" in the Premier League, he is a favorite of Daniel Levy.

Iraola is also on Levy's shortlist, and Marco Silva and Thomas Frank from Fulham and Brentford, respectively, are other potential targets, although both have significant buyout clauses in their contracts.

Reminder: Previously, Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner was also mentioned as a candidate, but his contract also includes an excessively large clause.