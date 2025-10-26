ES ES FR FR
Tottenham ready to spend €100 million on Samu Aghehowa! The club targets Porto forward

English club actively seeking attacking reinforcements
Transfer news Today, 08:22
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Samu Aghehowa David Ramos/Getty Images

Spanish forward Samu Aghehowa of Porto has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs with his impressive performances.

Details: According to CaughtOffSide, the 21-year-old Porto striker has attracted interest from a number of English teams. Arsenal, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest have all reportedly added him to their shortlists, but Tottenham remain the most proactive suitor. Scouts have been wowed by the striker’s explosive pace and dynamic movement on the pitch.

Porto have inserted a €100 million release clause into Aghehowa’s contract. The Portuguese giants are adamant they will not negotiate below this figure. However, sources close to the club suggest that mounting financial pressure could soften their stance if a substantial offer arrives.

With Dominic Solanke sidelined by injury, Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be a huge admirer of Aghehowa’s versatility. Spurs have discussed the possibility of an initial short-term loan with a buyout option, although Porto’s firm valuation remains a major obstacle.

This season, Aghehowa has played ten matches for Porto, netting eight goals in 600 minutes on the pitch. Transfermarkt currently values the young talent at €50 million.

