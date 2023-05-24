Tottenham may sign a Georgian goalkeeper

Georgian goalkeeper George Mamardashvili, who represents Valencia, may move to the English league.

According to The Athletic, "Tottenham" is interested in the services of the player.

The amount of the alleged transfer of the 22-year-old player of the Georgian national team is 25 million euros.

During the current season in the Spanish championship Mamardashvili appeared in 35 games and missed 41 goals.

His contract is valid until the middle of 2027.