Tottenham initiate contact with Takefusa Kubo

A blockbuster deal could be on the horizon.

Details: According to GiveMeSport, 24-year-old midfielder Takefusa Kubo, who plays for Spanish side Real Sociedad and the Japan national team, may soon join English club Tottenham Hotspur.

The source reports that Sociedad does not rule out the possibility of selling Kubo, but only if Tottenham meets his release clause of €70 million. After their Europa League triumph, Tottenham are setting their sights high—ambitions that require a bolstered squad, and Kubo's transfer is seen as a key move in this direction.

Kubo joined Real Sociedad in 2022 from Real Madrid for €7 million. Since then, he has featured in 137 matches, netting 23 goals and providing 18 assists. His current contract runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €30 million.

