Official: Gonçalo Guedes joins Real Sociedad

The transfer has been officially completed.

Details: Today, Real Sociedad's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced the signing of 28-year-old Portuguese international and Wolverhampton midfielder Gonçalo Guedes.

The contract runs until 2028, with the transfer fee reported to be around 4 million euros.

Guedes previously played in La Liga for Valencia and Villarreal before moving to the Premier League, where he struggled to secure a regular spot at Wolves and spent much of his time out on loan.

Last season, Guedes made 33 appearances for Wolverhampton, scoring 5 goals and providing 5 assists.

