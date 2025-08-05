Official: Gonçalo Guedes joins Real Sociedad
Gonçalo returns to La Liga.
Football news
https://x.com/RealSociedadEN
The transfer has been officially completed.
Details: Today, Real Sociedad's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced the signing of 28-year-old Portuguese international and Wolverhampton midfielder Gonçalo Guedes.
The contract runs until 2028, with the transfer fee reported to be around 4 million euros.
Guedes previously played in La Liga for Valencia and Villarreal before moving to the Premier League, where he struggled to secure a regular spot at Wolves and spent much of his time out on loan.
Last season, Guedes made 33 appearances for Wolverhampton, scoring 5 goals and providing 5 assists.
