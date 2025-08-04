Mazatlán vs San Diego prediction, H2H and likely line-ups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 6, the Estadio del Sol will host a thrilling clash in the Leagues Cup: Mexican side Mazatlán FC welcomes MLS outfit San Diego FC. Expect a heated showdown as two distinct football cultures—Liga MX and MLS—collide on the pitch.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first official meeting between Mazatlán FC and San Diego FC.

San Diego FC has lost both of its Leagues Cup matches so far: 2-3 against Pachuca and 1-2 against Tigres.

Mazatlán has recorded 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss in its last 5 matches.

San Diego has won just 1 of its last 5 games across all competitions.

San Diego boasts a high-scoring attack: an average of 2.2 goals per match, but concedes almost as many — 1.9 goals on average.

San Diego’s away form is inconsistent: 5 wins and 5 losses in their last 10 matches away from home.

Match preview:

Mazatlán FC, despite its relatively short history in professional football, has proven to be a team capable of springing surprises. In the Leagues Cup, they rely on an aggressive style of play and the passionate backing of their home crowd. Their key attacking players will look to exploit San Diego's defensive instability.

San Diego FC, meanwhile, is an ambitious MLS newcomer that has already started making a name for itself. The team plays a structured brand of football, focusing on ball control and swift transitions into attack. Despite being the visitors, San Diego won’t be parking the bus—they’re determined to fight for a place in the next round.

This promises to be a vibrant, high-stakes encounter: both teams are highly motivated, and there’s no margin for error at this stage of the tournament. Victory here could be pivotal in establishing international credibility for either club.

Probable line-ups:

Mazatlán: Keti, Colupa, Merolla, Almada, Herrera, Flores, Torres, Gonzalez, Benedetti, Hernandez, Gomez.

Keti, Colupa, Merolla, Almada, Herrera, Flores, Torres, Gonzalez, Benedetti, Hernandez, Gomez. San Diego: Fink, Harangi, Pilcher, Dua, Negri, Valakari, De la Torre, Tverskov, Roberto, Angel, Boateng.

Mazatlán vs San Diego match prediction:

Given that both teams still have a shot at advancing to the next round, I expect a closely contested and intense match. Despite San Diego’s setbacks in their last two games, I believe they’ll manage to find the net in this one—their attack has been productive and they know how to capitalize on chances. At the same time, considering their defensive frailties and the home pressure from Mazatlán, the logical bet here is on “Both teams to score” — at odds of 1.58, it looks justified and quite reliable.