On August 18, 2025, the African Nations Championship group stage will see a clash in Group C as Algeria takes on Niger. Kickoff is set for 19:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the potential winner for this showdown.

Algeria

The Algerian national team is traditionally considered one of the favorites in any African tournament, and this year’s African Nations Championship only reinforces that reputation. Algeria consistently delivers top-level performances and is almost always in contention for the highest honors. In the previous 2022 edition, the Algerians made it all the way to the final, narrowly losing 0-1 to Senegal.

Their journey to the current tournament began with a confident qualifying campaign, where Algeria overcame Gambia — a 0-0 draw away and a commanding 3-0 win at home. In the group stage, they kicked off with a resounding 3-0 victory over Uganda, followed by two high-scoring draws, 1-1 against both South Africa and Guinea. Algeria currently sits second in Group C with 5 points, just one behind leaders Uganda and level with South Africa on points.

It’s also worth highlighting Algeria’s overall stability on the international stage. In 2026 World Cup qualifying, the team leads its group, three points clear of nearest rivals Mozambique.

Algeria’s head-to-head stats against Niger are equally impressive: in their last six encounters, Algeria has won every time, keeping clean sheets in five of those matches.

Niger

The Niger national team is among the more modest representatives of African football. Their qualification for this African Nations Championship came after a tense playoff against Togo: both legs ended in draws, but thanks to a crucial away goal, Niger advanced to the main tournament.

In the final stage, however, results have been disappointing so far. The first two rounds brought defeats: 0-1 to Guinea and 0-2 to Uganda. Only in the third match did Niger manage a surprise, holding South Africa to a 0-0 draw. Ultimately, Niger finished the group stage at the bottom, with just one point, no goals scored, and three conceded.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Niger has shown far more confidence in 2026 World Cup qualifying. Currently, they occupy second place in their group, level on points with Tanzania but ahead thanks to goal difference.

The head-to-head record against Algeria speaks volumes: the teams have met 11 times, with Algeria claiming victory in 10 of those encounters. Niger has managed to defeat their North African rivals only once, back in 1981. Moreover, Niger’s attacking output has been minimal — in 8 of those 11 matches, they failed to score against Algeria.

Probable lineups

Algeria: Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Gezzala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkheir, Meziane, Mahious.

Bouhalfaya, Halaimia, Gezzala, Alile, Chetti, Boukerchaoui, Draoui, Merbah, Belkheir, Meziane, Mahious. Niger: Tandja, Pape, Abdurahman, Kassali, Djibo, Moudou, Assane, Hassan, Dandja, Goumey, Mounkaila.

Key facts and head-to-head

Algeria are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Algeria’s last 5 games.

Niger are winless in their last 5 matches.

7 of Niger’s last 8 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Algeria have won their last 8 meetings with Niger.

Algeria have scored first in 7 of their last 8 head-to-head encounters.

Algeria vs Niger match prediction

Heading into the final group stage match in Group C, Algeria are clear favorites. Last year’s African Nations Championship runners-up have been dominant in the group so far, unbeaten and in a must-win situation — even a draw could jeopardize their playoff chances. Algeria need nothing less than a victory. Historically, they are a cut above, consistently strong on the international scene, and their recent form backs that up. Niger, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament: they haven’t scored a single goal, remain the group’s underdogs, and have just one point to their name. The head-to-head record is firmly in Algeria’s favor, with eight straight wins. All signs point to Algeria taking all three points and cementing their status as favorites. My pick for this match is a win for Algeria at odds of 1.5.