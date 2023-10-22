Tottenham Hotspur – Fulham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Tomorrow marks the culmination of the ninth round of the English Premier League, as Tottenham Hotspur hosts another London club, Fulham, at their home ground, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the current season, Tottenham Hotspur enjoys an unbeaten streak in the Premier League and, with a victory, could once again ascend to the top of the league table, opening up a two-point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Conversely, Fulham's start to the current campaign has been less prosperous, having secured three wins and two draws in their first eight matches. Currently, they occupy the thirteenth position in the league standings, but a victory could propel them to the ninth spot.

The match between Tottenham and Fulham will take place on Monday, October 23, at 21:00 Central European Time. Below, we have provided information on where you can watch this match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, USA Network

Other countries: