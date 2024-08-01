Tottenham have their eye on one of the best strikers in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur has set its sights on Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Spurs are exploring options to acquire a new forward and potentially another winger, depending on the available opportunities.

Dominic Solanke has been added to Tottenham's shortlist, but no formal offers have been made to Bournemouth yet.

It's noted that this deal may be challenging for Spurs to pull off, as Solanke is a key player for the Cherries.

Last season, Solanke was one of the top scorers in the Premier League. The 26-year-old striker netted 19 goals in 38 matches, attracting the attention of top clubs in the country.

In late July, Tottenham announced the signing of a player dubbed the “new Son.”