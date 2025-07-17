Tottenham continue their pursuit of João Palhinha

The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder could be on the move to the Premier League.

Details: According to the online channel TBR Football, this week saw talks between Bayern Munich and Tottenham regarding the transfer of Bayern's holding midfielder João Palhinha.

At this stage, no specific details of the negotiations have been disclosed, but the source claims that the player himself has expressed a desire to test himself in the Premier League next season.

Palhinha joined Bayern last year from Fulham for €55 million and has since made 25 appearances, but has struggled to cement a place in the starting lineup.

Palhinha's contract with Bayern runs until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

