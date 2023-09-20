Tottenham boss says Kane could return to Spurs

Tottenham boss Daniel Levy spoke to fans at a fan forum, Football London reports.

In this conversation with fans, Levy confirmed that Spurs have included an option to buy back Harry Kane in Bayern. He said that for a long period Tottenham representatives wanted to agree a contract extension with Kane on a long-term or short-term basis. However, the player made it clear to the club's management that he wanted to leave it and move to another team.

Levy admitted they reluctantly agreed to let the player go. Kane's achievements at the club are significant, he has shown himself to be a true professional. Hari inspired many players who wanted to be like him.

Levy thanked Harry Kane for everything he has done for the club. He wished the player and his family all the best and added that he would be happy if Kane returned to Tottenham and finished his career here because he is a legend of this team.

The football player himself admitted that he follows his former team. Kane added that he will continue to follow Tottenham for the rest of his life.