Top Italian biathlete to go to World Championships

Soon, from February 7th to 18th, the Biathlon World Championship will take place in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

As reported by Neveitalia, the Italian national team has announced its roster for this tournament. Surprisingly, the leader and star of their team, Dorothea Wierer, has been included in the lineup. She has already missed two full stages of the Biathlon World Cup this season in Oberhof and Ruhpolding.

This season, she, along with the team, secured silver in the mixed relay in Antholz and bronze in Ostersund, both in the same discipline. In individual competitions, her best results are 14th place in the short individual in Antholz and 14th position in the pursuit race in Ostersund.

In general, the women's national team includes: Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Mikela Carrara, Samuela Comola, and Rebecca Passler.

The men's team consists of: Lukas Hofer, Tommaso Giacomel, Didier Bionaz, Elia Dzeni, and Patrick Braunhofer.

