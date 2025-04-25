Top EPL clubs show interest in Southampton's super talent Dibbling. His price is staggering

Southampton has had a dismal Premier League season and is already guaranteed relegation to the Championship. However, one player stands a chance of staying at the top level.

Details: According to The Telegraph, top English clubs highly value the talent of 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibbling.

Almost all Premier League top clubs are eager to sign the young footballer, seeing him as the future of English football.

However, Southampton has no intention of letting Dibbling go easily and has set an astonishing price of 120 million euros for him.

In 29 matches this season, the 19-year-old winger has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.

Reminder: It was previously reported about Manchester United's interest in Dibbling.