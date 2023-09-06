Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 03:18
Top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Photo: social networks

The latest ranking of the main candidates for the Ballon d'Or award in 2023 has been presented.

The traditionally updated version of the main contenders for the award was published by the Goal online edition.

In the first place in the rating remains the former PSG forward, and now the captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi.

Behind him is the football player of the Norwegian national team and the English "Manchester City" Erling Haaland. France captain Kylian Mbappe, who represents PSG, is in third position in the ranking.

The top 10 ranking looks like this:

1. Lionel Messi (PSG, moved to Inter Miami in the summer)
2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
3. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
4. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
6. Rodri (Manchester City)
7. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City, moved to Barcelona in the summer)
8. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
9. Julián Alvarez (Manchester City)
10. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Recall that the current owner of the award is Lionel Messi.

