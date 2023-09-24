Toni Kroos praises Arda Guler

RU RU NG NG
The Turkish midfielder healed his right knee injury and began training in the general group. While the Real Madrid newcomer is waiting for his debut in the new team. According to the footballer, in training he tries to follow the example of German midfielder Toni Kroos. And here's what the German himself said about his new partner:

«I must say that he has great talent for his age. He has a very good left foot. And he will show it many times. I think this is a pretty good signing, especially for the future», - Kroos was quoted as saying by Marca.

As a veteran of the team, the German has enough experience toprovide advice and help young players like Arda Guler or Jude Bellingham grow. And they, in turn, try to listen to the opinion of their senior teammate.

Let us remind you that Guler moved to Real Madrid this summer from Turkish Fenerbahce. The 18-year-old player played 35 matches for his former team last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 6 assists. We also note that the football player has already played several matches for the Turkish national team.

By the way, Real Madrid will play its next match tonight against Atlético. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 CET.

