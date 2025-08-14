Tolói Returns to São Paulo After a Decade in Europe

According to R7, Rafael Tolói is making his return to São Paulo ten years after leaving for European football. The 34-year-old center-back, who won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2024 and earned caps for Italy, has signed a deal through December 2026, with an option for an additional year based on performance targets. He had been a free agent since June, when his contract with the Italian side expired, and had been living with his family in Goiânia.

The transfer saga took several turns. Last week, negotiations between Tolói and São Paulo broke down over financial terms, prompting the club to focus on Igor Rabello, a move that seemed close until Fluminense stepped in. With that deal collapsing and coach Hernán Crespo pressing for defensive reinforcements, São Paulo reopened talks with Tolói and persuaded him to agree to a lower-salary deal.

Tolói is expected in São Paulo this Thursday for medical tests and to finalize his contract. His signing marks the long-awaited homecoming of a player the Tricolor faithful saw depart in 2014 for Atalanta, where he became a mainstay in Italian football.